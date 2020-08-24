Karachi’s issues on the decline: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday claimed that to improve and modernise Karachi’s infrastructure and resolve the longstanding civic problems, a sum of at least $10 billion was required. He said that the Karachi problems are not increasing, rather these are on the decline.



He said this on Geo News special transmission — “Jeenay Do Karachi Ko” — on Sunday to discuss Karachi's problems with the representatives of major political parties, including Pakistan People's Party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Pak Sarzameen Party and the Awami National Party in the city.

The CM Shah said that Karachi’s issues are not new but boasted the Sindh government had been working to resolve the issues on priority basis. “The new monsoon spell entered on July 26-27, with the last heaviest rainfall recorded 1977,” he said in the Geo News’ special transmission. "There was a lot of rain back in 2007, when nearly 200 people had died," he noted.

Although, 187mm of rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town and Nazimabad this time, the rainwater was cleared in 3-4 hours, he claimed. "Shahrah-e-Faisal was not blocked despite the heavy rain," CM Shah added.

Talking about the relations between the Sindh government and KMC, CM Shah said that the former has been giving funds to the latter to clean the nullahs in the city. "In recent times, the responsibility to clean the storm drains lies with the KMC and the Sindh government has given money to clean the nullahs.”

However, he said that the major problem is due to a major structure which has blocked all nullahs in Karachi, which are the responsibility of the cantonments and District Municipal Corporations (DMCs).

Admitting that the KMC was short of funds, he said only Rs1.5 billion was collected through property taxes in Karachi, as opposed to Rs55 billion in Mumbai in the same category. The chief minister said he had met the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal a few days ago and was thankful to the body for clearing three nullahs in Karachi. "The Supreme Court had ordered the NDMA to clear all the Nullahs. When it rained again, the Gujjar Nullah overflowed once more," he noted.

Mentioning the recently-formed committee comprising representatives of federal and Sindh governments to improve the city’s infrastructure and complete development projects, CM Shah clarified that the committee will not bring administrative matters under discussion or interfere with it. "Such committees have been set up in the past as well," he said, noting that there was a dearth of communication between the government of Sindh and the Centre.

Shah said the talks to create a new district in Karachi named Keamari had already been ongoing. "There is no issue in creating new districts in Karachi," he noted. "We have reservations that the highest-earning districts have ended up on one side."

Responding to the CM Shah’s remarks about the KMC having the responsibility to clean up drains in the city, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said the city did not fall under the domain of one man. “One person does not have the entire city's domain," Akhtar said, adding that the issues stemmed from the fact that the powers were not with one person. "Till the local governments are not given power, nothing can be done. Cleaning nullahs is my responsibility but I only did so until I had the resources," he added. He stressed that if Article 148 was imposed, the city would not have been facing these issues. However, the nullahs would not be cleaned until the DMCs had funds and resources, he stated, adding that the KMC was short of Rs130 million in salaries.

"What should the KMC do? Resolve problems or pay salaries? The KMC is unable to deliver because it does not have the resources," Akhtar explained.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and PTI’s key leader, said everyone has been "hearing for many years that there will be a master plan for Karachi". "But there's currently no active master plan for Karachi," he said. "A master plan should be prepared in proportion to the population growth" of the metropolis.

"There has been one [party] government in Sindh for the past 12 years and, today, they are saying they will make a master plan," Naqvi said. "To-date, no one has come up with a solution to Karachi's problems. Before 2013, there were 18 towns in Karachi."

Speaking of the recently-formed committee, Naqvi said its mandate was for specific projects only. "Our objection is over power not reaching the lower levels," he explained. Highlighting the issues of Karachi, he said the state of public transport was such that people travelled on the roofs of buses. "There are more people on the roofs of buses in Karachi than there are inside," he said. “The port city was getting half of the water it needed," the PTI leader said, adding that the untreated water was discharged into the sea. "The Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) and the Karachi Transport Company had been closed down,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Sindh government, Senator Murtaza Wahab, said he would identify the issues plaguing the metropolis rather than engage in mudslinging. "Until and unless we all understand the challenges that Karachi faces, they cannot be resolved," he said. Wahab said there was no system of accountability in the local government. "We don't mind local governments being empowered but a lot of people were hired in the local governments in the past and those appointees are nowhere to be found today," he said.

"The relentless exercise of power in local governments should be checked," he underlined, adding that the lack of resources in the KMC was due to the large number of hirings in the past. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman slammed the "division of Karachi", terming it wrong and saying the PPP was "forming districts for political purposes".

"The division of Karachi is wrong," the JI leader said, calling for local bodies elections to be held immediately. "Whenever there's a talk about provinces, the PPP starts criticising," Rehman said, adding that the Sindh government destroyed the K-IV water project. "The sewerage system in Karachi is the worst of all and the transport system bad," he remarked, demanding that the KCR be restored. "Karachi is a city with a population that's more than the populations of 150 different countries. It should be empowered. Its local bodies should be empowered. It should get the status it deserves."



