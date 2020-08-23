Esra Bilgic likes Pakistan’s ‘Chicken Biryani’

ISLAMABAD: Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic who plays Halime Sultan in drama 'Ertugrul' tried several Pakistani dishes and picked ‘Chicken Biryani’ as Pakistan’s number one dish.

In a video circulating on social media, Esra could be seen trying Pakistani cuisine. She was served various dishes including Chicken Karahi, Biryani, Daal Chawal and others, however, she picked Biryani as Pakistan’s No.1 dish, reported foreign media. In the video, Esra says: "Hi guys, I am Esra. Today I am going to try top Pakistani dishes to pick my number 1 Pakistani dish. Let’s get started."

When served with Chicken Biryani first, Esra while tasting it said, “Hmm delicious. It’s good, yummy. Yeah. But it’s so hot, so spicy.” Esra was served Chicken Karahi next. She said, “Chicken Karahi is the next one.” While trying it, Esra said she was crying.

Later, she tried Gol Gappay, Daal Chawal, Jalebi and other items, but Esra picked Biryani as her number 1.

She said, “It’s delicious. Wow. I like it. It’s my number 1, I thing. Yup. Yeah it’s my number 1.”

At the end of the video, Esra says, "Hi guys, I have tried all the dishes. Chicken biryani is the best without a doubt."