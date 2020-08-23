Murders of 11 of a family: Victims were kept detained in house, police failed to rescue them

SUKKUR: The killers of 11 members of their own family in Pano Aqil had kept their victims hostage for a nearly a week before murdering them. But what is more shocking is that the police was informed about their captivity but they failed to recover them and returned when they were pelted by stones.

One of the victims’ relatives Asad Indhar told the police that the killers had kept their victims detained in the house for over a week. He said that the Pano Aqil police was complained about that, but they returned without taking any action to recover them when they were pelted by stones.

Asad held the police responsible for the gruesome killing, saying had they taken the timely action the victims would have been alive today. DIG Police Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi also confirmed police negligence for their failure to recover the victims when they were informed well in advance. The DIG said the police role into this is also being investigated.

Asad told the police that deceased Mai Rukhiat w/o of killer Wahabullah Indhar was seven months pregnant with twin, while deceased Mai Naseema w/o the killer Habibullah was also with six months pregnant. Meanwhile, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo said that Wahabullah who is the father and grandfather of the victims, confessed to the gruesome murders in a fit of rage after a dispute with his wife and a daughter. Wahabullah told the police that he gave them tranquilizers before killing them. Quoting the confessions of two others, SSP Samoo said Wahabullah and his son Kaleem carried out the killings, while they claimed to be accessory to the murders.

One of Wahabullah’s minor son Majid survived the attack. According to Majid, when he asked his father why was he killing them, he said it was a divine injunction.

Earlier, the ATC Court Sukkur gave 14 day physical remand of the four accused Wahabullah Indhar and his sons Muhammed Iqbal, Habibullah, Kaleemullah and Abdul Majid to the Cantt Police. The FIR was registered on the complaint of father of one of the deceased women under sections 302, 147,148,149 PPC and 617 ATA. According to the IO all the accused have confessed to the ghastly murders. He said medical examination of Wahabullah would also be conducted as he has a history of mental disorder.