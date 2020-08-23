Anti-dengue drive continues in Lahore

LAHORE: The anti-dengue campaign launched by the district administration is going on under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 106 Afghani Road, Samnabad zone, where he checked the staff working in the streets for indoor surveillance. He directed the teams to gear up the pace of the anti-dengue spray process. Cantt Assistant Commissioner Marzia Saleem visited the Walton area to review the measures pertaining to dengue larvae surveillance. The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed on field duties. They also asked about the staff performance and working from the residents of the area.