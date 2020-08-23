Pakistan drops distancing rule for tested passengers

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has lifted a major coronavirus restriction for passenger coming from abroad to Pakistan after it decided to ease social distancing precautions, local media reported. As per details, CAA has issued a new travel advisory regarding coronavirus for passengers coming to Pakistan.

The new changes’ notification was issued by CAA’s air transport department. It was mentioned in the notification that the changes would be effective for both passenger and charter-flights till October 31st.

According to the travel advisory, it is mandatory for the passenger to take the RT-PCR test before boarding the flight without following social distancing precautions during the seating arrangement.

However, those airlines who are not making the RT-PCR test mandatory should keep the adjacent seat vacant. On the other hand, passengers who will have a negative PCR report conducted before 72 hours of the departure will not have to follow the seating restrictions.