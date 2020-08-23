close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

Punjab is being transformed: Buzdar

Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs at congregations and processions of Muharramul Haram. He was chairing a meeting of the apex committee on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharramul Haram. Separately in a statement, the CM reiterated that overcoming price-hike was the top priority of the government because it wants to provide relief to the masses. “We came to power in difficult times but did not lose heart. Things are being improved and there is nothing to worry about,” he said, adding that Punjab is being transformed. The CM said development of Punjab is his mission. He maintained that negative politics is the style of those having a negative approach.

