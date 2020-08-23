Arrest a big example of misuse of law: Kh Asif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader Khwaja Asif, with reference to the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, has said the case of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a big example of how the law is being misused. Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said the world media is raising hue and cry. This is a difficult time which will pass away.