Miandad says sorry to Imran

KARACHI: Batting legend Javed Miandad has reportedly apologised to Prime Minister Imran Khan for accusing him of "destroying Pakistan cricket". In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Miandad had severely criticised the premier, questioning his choices for appointments within the Pakistan Cricket Board, especially CEO Wasim Khan. "If I have offended anyone, I offer my apologies, especially to the prime minister. It was an emotional outburst after Pakistan’s disastrous performance in the first test against England,” Miandad was quoted as saying. “I have full respect for the prime minister and Pakistan cricket fans all over the world."