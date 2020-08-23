Kill cousin over petty issue

KASUR: Three brothers killed their cousin over a petty issue near Eidgah Road, Phoolnagar on Saturday. Shehzad, Iftikhar, Kashif were playing cards and their cousin Fayaz forbade them from making noise and playing cards. They hit him with sticks, Fayaz died on the spot.

WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted near Sheikham village, Sarai Mughal. Accused Karamat Amir and his accomplices entered the house of Jabbar and kidnapped his wife Zainab Bibi.

MAN THROWS BOILING WATER ON WIFE: A woman was injured when her husband threw boiling water on her in Boli Ki village on Saturday. Imran exchanged harsh words with his wife Musarat Bibi over a domestic issue and in a fit of rage he threw boiling water on her. She suffered critical burns.