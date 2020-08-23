Police declare Dr Maha’s death suicide

KARACHI: In less than a week, police investigators claimed to have finally solved the mystery behind the death of Dr Maha who was found dead in a pool of blood at her bathroom a few days ago in a posh locality of Karachi.

Police say the young doctor committed suicide due to depression and various other factors.

They also arrested two persons who allegedly arranged a weapon for Dr Maha.

“We have completed our investigations as we have reached the conclusion that Dr Maha was not murdered by someone but it was purely a suicide case,” said South Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Javed Akbar Riaz as he

shed light on the progress made in the investigations while speaking with The News.

“We have arrested both the men who arranged a pistol for Dr Maha and we have booked them under the Arms Act,” the DIG said.

He added that the Brazilian-made 9mm pistol belonged to a man named Saad Naseer, who did not have any direct link with Dr Maha; however, he gave the pistol to Maha’s friend Tabish Qureshi who later handed it over to Dr Maha.

“Dr Maha was suffering from some sort of depression and had talked about committing suicide previously with her sister.

This is a very unfortunate incident where a young promising doctor has committed suicide due to depression and various other factors which were not probably known to the family and we need to closely monitor the activities of young children and provide them appropriate relief and family support so that they can enjoy their lives happily,” DIG Riaz said.

“The police worked professionally and technically for this case instead of using the routine method of investigation and solved the mystery in a short time without disturbing or creating problems for anyone.”

Police investigators said the doctor seemed disturbed on the day when she returned from her duty.

Her father entered the room and saw her sitting with her sister.

She then went to the bathroom and opened the shower and shortly after that, she shot her herself in the head.

When her father and sister heard the gunshot, they ran towards the bathroom and found her in an injured state in a pool of blood.

The father immediately informed the Police Helpline 15 about the incident as well as a lady doctor who was their relative before shifting Dr Maha to hospital.

Police said the bullet had crossed her skull and hit the bathroom’s wall. She was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she succumbed to her injuries.