Six of a family faint in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Six people of a family, including four women, fainted after drinking allegedly toxic buttermilk in village 81-Jhaal in the limits of sub tehsil Rangpur.
According to Rural Health Centre Rangpur sources, the buttermilk tuned toxic when a lizard fell into it. According to RHC Rangpur, the condition of all the family members is stable now.