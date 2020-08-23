close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 23, 2020

Six of a family faint in Muzaffargarh

National

A
APP
August 23, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: Six people of a family, including four women, fainted after drinking allegedly toxic buttermilk in village 81-Jhaal in the limits of sub tehsil Rangpur.

According to Rural Health Centre Rangpur sources, the buttermilk tuned toxic when a lizard fell into it. According to RHC Rangpur, the condition of all the family members is stable now.

Latest News

More From Pakistan