3.5m saplings planted: Dar

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday said 3.5 million saplings had been planted across the country during the ongoing national tree plantation campaign. Talking to reporters after planting a sapling at the lawns of Govt Jinnah Islamia Boys College, Dar said living in a pollution-free atmosphere was basic right of everyone and the government was making hectic efforts for the noble cause. He said Pakistan was in the 10 countries of the world which were facing the climate change challenges. Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and College Principal Prof Dr Mujahid Bukhari were also present on the occasion. Dar announced the start of four more BS Programmes for students in the college. He said the government has also focused on the promotion of quality education besides ensuring the provision of higher education to the local students at local level.