Signs of corona elimination: Nishtar Hospital starts restoring old status of wards

MULTAN: The Nishtar Hospital has started working to restore the old status of wards allocated exclusively for the treatment of corona suspects after receiving signs of virus elimination.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Nishtar Medical Health University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ejaz Ahmed Masood said that only 13 patients were under treatment at the hospital.

The VC said that the Multan Cancer Centre project had been completed at the Nishtar Hospital. The work on the Nishtar warehouse and Nishtar-II had been expedited, he added.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that coronavirus deprived Nishtar Hospital from Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha. He said that Dr Muzammil and Dr Farzana had lost their lives due to corona. He said that the government had decided to give civil awards to health personnel who had performed services during corona. He told that funds would be obtained from the government for the health sector.

Commissioner Shanul Haq said that the Nishtar Hospital administration performed a well coordinated role during corona. Deputy commissioner Amir Khattak paid a rich tribute to health personnel serving during corona. The Nishtar Hospital land had been vacated from land grabbers, he said. The Civil Hospital land would be transferred to Children Complex soon, he added.

The Multan Metropolitan Corporation, Civil Defence and Tiger Force squad would conduct operations on daily basis against encroachments, he informed.

Nishtar Medical College Principal Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said that the ICU ward was established for corona patients being handed over to the medicine department.

He underlined the need for recruitment of professors at the Nishtar Medical College.

Property issues of overseas Pakistanis to be resolved: Multan Overseas Pakistanis Committee Chairman Makhdoom Akmal Hashmi Saturday said property issues of overseas Pakistanis would be resolved.

Chairing a meeting of Overseas Pakistanis Committee, Hashmi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all departments to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistani as top priority. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak, all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district and police officials attended the meeting. The participants discussed a strategy to entertain complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the meeting.

Hashmi said overseas Pakistanis are heroes because they send worthy remittances to their homeland. He said they had sent $ 2.70 billion to Pakistan last month. He said complaints and cases of overseas Pakistanis are addressed at a top priority.