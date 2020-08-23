Man kills daughter for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A man killed his daughter for ‘honour’ in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police on Saturday. According to police, Muhammad Sher of Chak 30-MB suspected that his daughter had illicit relationship with a man. After an altercation with her, Sher allegedly shot her dead.
Youth electrocuted: A youth was electrocuted in the limits of Jauharabad police on Saturday. According to police, Muhammad Tariq, 24, of Jamali Balocha, was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock and died.
11 power pilferers booked: Fesco task force caught another eleven people involved in electricity theft across the district. According to police, a Fesco Tack force raided Chak 111-SB, Kot Momin, Chak 168-NB, Sohbaga and Jala Makhdoom and caught 11 people busy pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.