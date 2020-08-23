Criminal escaped from police custody killed in encounter

OKARA: A criminal who had escaped from the Gogera police lock-up two days ago was killed during a police encounter here on Saturday.

Azhar and another accused escaped from the police lock-up and five police officials were suspended over the issue and a case was registered against them. On the day of the incident, the police raided near 43/GD village and tried to arrest the accused. On seeing the police, the accused opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, Azhar was killed on the spot while the other accused fled.

‘OPP FAILS TO TOPPLE GOVT’: The opposition has filed to topple the government It was said by PTI leader Rao Hassan Sikandar while talking to journalists here. The opposition wanted to save its skin from corruption cases, he added. The coronavirus pandemic had stopped the wheel of economy of the country, which had now again started running and it would change the fate of the nation, he said.

SEVEN HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Saturday arrested seven drug pushers here. The police arrested Akram with 30 litres liquor, Ali Haidar with 19 litres liquor, Haidar Shah with 20 litres liquor, Muhammad Shafiq with 2kg charas, M Nadeem with 2kg charas and M Shahid with 110 grams charas.

FOUR INJURED: Three men and a woman were injured by four accused here. Bashir Ahmad, his wife Wakila Bibi, brother Nazir and Qari Siddiq Ahmad were going to Shahbhore on a motorcycle when accused M Ashfaq, Saleem, Javed and Shoaib allegedly attacked them with batons and sticks and injured them.