Opp can’t get anything from ‘Gate No 4’: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said no all parties’ conference (APC) of the opposition would be held even after Muharram.

Addressing a news conference at Railways Headquarters here, he said: “It doesn’t seem that the opposition parties will be able to convene the all parties conference even after the month of Muharram.”

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had visible differences; however, they both wanted an NRO [deal from the government].

Sh Rashid said the opposition could not cause any damage to Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would complete his term. While responding to a journalist, he said the opposition could not get anything from Gate No 4 [of the GHQ], “as we are already sitting there.”

He said Maryam Nawaz stoned (damaged) politics of Shahbaz Sharif during his appearance in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office recently. The minister claimed that the case of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz was very serious and they were in troubled waters.

He said the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not provide Maulana Fazlur Rehman what he wanted.

He reiterated his claim that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was not going anywhere. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing with him. The railways minister said that the Mainline One (ML-1) would also be approved from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it would prove a game-changer. He said the railways restructuring would be completed as per the Supreme Court directions.

The minister also announced that fair of Shalimar Express would be reduced by 10 per cent from August 25. He said the train service would be restored fully after receiving refurbished passenger coaches from workshops. He also announced computerised online booking on freight trains in order to increase the railway income.