Pakistan on slippery slope in 3rd Test

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Zak Crawley converted his maiden Test hundred into a superb innings of 267 and shared a record-breaking stand with Jos Buttler as England piled on the runs against Pakistan in their series finale at Southampton on Saturday.

Crawley and Buttler, who made 152, shared a stand of 359 that powered England to 583-8 declared on the second day of the third Test.

It was England´s highest Test total since their 589-8 declared against Pakistan at Old Trafford four years ago.

Three of Pakistan´s frontline bowlers conceded over 100 runs each, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah (2-173 from 39 overs) and teenage paceman Naseem Shah (1-109 in 27) both going for more than four an over.