Punjab to impose ‘micro smart’ lockdown

LAHORE: The Punjab government Saturday decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in different areas of the province for a period of two months to prevent the resurgence of deadly coronavirus which has played havoc across the world.

Sources familiar to the development said that under the ‘micro smart lockdown’ small localities such as one building with multiple units or small neighbourhoods would be sealed.

The micro smart lockdown is being implemented in streets and small localities according to the instructions of the federal government.