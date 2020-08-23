PML-N, PPP not real opposition: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PML-N and the PPP are neither the real opposition and nor they can launch a movement to send the government packing.

He was addressing a convention of joining JI by over 300 people from different political parties near Murree on Saturday. He said to show the government door was possible only when the JI which could launch a powerful and effective campaign against the rulers. “The incumbent and former rulers are the sides of the same coin and they are united in serving the cause of international power," he said.

The JI chief said the ruling elite, no matter which party they belonged to, did nothing for the people of Pakistan in past seven decades, adding they were the agents of the imperialistic forces in the country. He said the rulers destroyed the country’s economy, enslaving the masses to the IMF and the World Bank, adding the JI would break these chains of slavery after coming into power. “The JI will end interest based economy, bring reforms in every sector according to the principles of Islam and transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state,” Senator Siraj said.