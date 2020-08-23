NCOC praised for effective handling of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson Punjab government and Central Deputy Secretary Information PTI Amir Mughal Saturday said that the role of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in fighting the coronavirus epidemic has been exemplary and the credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Asad Umar and the entire team.

“In the event of an epidemic with Sharifs or Zardari in power, the mafia would fill its pockets like the flood victims' fund, just as the Sindh government distributed the corona's funds in such a way that no poor person received rations,” he said here in a statement issued by Central Media Department, PTI.

While the federal, Punjab and KP governments, he pointed out, distributed money among about 14 million families in such a transparent manner that it set an example in the world of transparency. “The way in which the NCOC, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the patronage of Federal Minister Asad Umar, had worked with the four provincial chief ministers to combat the epidemic in the wider national interest, was being praised by foreign media today,” he noted.

In particular, he explained the newly elected President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, acknowledged that the world must learn from Pakistan to control the corona epidemic, a testament to the abilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Asad Umar.