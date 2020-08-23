WW3 fears if China and India tensions fail to subside

LONDON: WW3 fears could be realised if China and India tensions fail to subside. Asia political expert and author Gordon Chang argued the longer skirmishes between India and China go on the more likely things are to escalate into a nuclear conflict. During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Chang warned Pakistan would also likely enter the conflict and be prepared to fire nuclear weapons, foreign media report.

Mr Chang said: “The worst-case scenario is a thermonuclear exchange.

“We aren’t just talking about two nuclear powers, India and China, but also maybe a third, Pakistan.”

Mr Chang explained how Pakistan would be drawn into the conflict and what impact it would have.

Mr Chang said: “This is because Pakistan is close to the scene in Galwan Valley in Lad

“There has always been the concern that this would spread to a third country.

“I would say the percentages are low so maybe five percent chance of that happenning.

“But the point is you have got two large countries here.”