Trump claims ‘deep state’ is delaying virus vaccine until after election

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump pushed a baseless conspiracy theory that the “deep state” is delaying a coronavirus vaccine until after the election in an early morning Twitter rant on Saturday, foreign media reported.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” he wrote.

“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

The head of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr Stephen Hahn, was nominated by Mr Trump for the role in 2019.

Human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine are currently ongoing around the world. But there are still many aspects which scientists don’t fully understand the virus, which has killed some 800,000 people worldwide

Mr Trump followed up on his tweet with another referencing the FDA’s decision to revoke emergency.