Child gets financial help for surgery

TANK: A five-year-old boy hailing from South Waziristan got financial help from the Khattak Scouts, a wing of the Frontier Corps South, for his treatment.

The child identified as Anas is presently residing in a village in Tank district. He has been facing some health problems since his birth. His father was a labourer and was unable to get him treated. The commandant of the Khattak Scouts came to know about his condition through the local media and decided to help him financially so that he could seek proper treatment. On getting financial support, he underwent a successful surgery and recovered. The parents of the children thanked the Frontier Corps South for providing the financial support to the family. The father of the boy said that his son got a new life.