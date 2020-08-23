ANP asks govt to replace power transmission lines, stop outages in KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has said that the decades-old transmission lines are not being upgraded deliberately, thus causing tripping and power outages in the province.

Talking to reporters, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said the transmission lines in the province needed replacement but the government’s failure to replace the lines had not only deprived domestic consumers of electricity but had also forced the closure of industries in the province. He said people in the province had developed mental problems due to load-shedding and low voltage. He said negligence of the government and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) had added to the miseries of the masses. The ANP leader said that hours-long power suspension to the province that was generating cheap electricity, was a conspiracy against the country. He said that despite generating low-cost electricity, the power tariffs in the province were high.

He said the province was also deprived of net hydel profit while the overloaded feeders and grid stations result in the suspension of power to consumers. Babak said the masses were staging protests while the government remained indifferent towards their problems. He said that industrial units in other parts of the country were operational on the electricity generated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the residents of the province were not given their rights. He said the government’s unconstitutional action would force them to stop the power supply to other parts of the country.