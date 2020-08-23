Slain girl case: Accused pleads guilty, sent to jail

NOWSHERA: The court on Saturday sent the main accused in the sexual assault and the subsequent murder of a five-year-old girl case to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The accused Said Wali was produced in the court, who confessed to have committed the crime. He was brought amid tight security to the court of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Fauzia Naseem where he recorded his confessional statement. The accused, who is an Afghan national from Kunar province of Afghanistan and presently living in Hamza Rashaka Mera in Kheshgi Payan in the limits of Risalpur Police Station, told the court that he had killed the girl with bricks, a dagger and sharp blades after he sexually assaulted her.

He said the body was then stuffed in a gunny bag in the poultry farm. After the confessional statement, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The crime had taken place recently in Hamza Rashaka Mera in Kheshgi Payan in the limits of Risalpur Police Station where the girl child Seema was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault and severe torture.

The father of victim girl Imran Khan, who is a resident of Bajaur tribal district and presently living in Hamza Rashaka, reported the gory incident to the police. There was a strong anguish and resentment among the residents over the incident. They had set a three-day deadline to the police to arrest the killers.

Pakistan Human Rights Commission director and KP Amn Jirga head and civil society members had met the victim family and also staged protest rally against the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that he and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would personally monitor the progress in the case so the affected family could get justice.

He visited Hamza Rashaka and extended condolences to the bereaved family of Sarzamin and Imran Khan. Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for PK-13 Mian Umar Kakakhel, Ishaq Khattak and others also accompanied the defence minister. Expressing deep sorrow and anguish over the incident, he said that the accused would be handed down a severe punishment to prevent occurrence of such incidents.

The defence minister also directed the Nowshera district police officer, regional police officer, Mardan range, to collect all pieces of evidence and prepare a strong case against the accused. Pervez Khattak said that he would talk to KP chief minister for extending financial and legal help so the family of the victim girl could get justice.