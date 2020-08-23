Tourism projects to be reviewed weekly

LAHORE : Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has urged that Tourism Department should work on a war footing to repel the implications of COVID-19.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that the adviser on tourism and the Punjab chief secretary will review the development on tourism projects every week. He said that weekly review on such a high-level would be a major breakthrough as officials of district administration across the Punjab will also participate in it via video link.

The Public-private partnership for development of new tourist destinations will help strengthen tourism in Punjab, he said. He emphasised the need for turning tourism into an industry saying that many models in different countries can be adopted for better service delivery.

Asif Mehmood pointed out that there was tremendous potential in heritage sites in Punjab to attract tourists. “All we need is to interlink tourism with the historical places” he urged. He said that Tourism Department was working to develop historical places.

The natural tourism spots were not the sole resource of income generation but man-made points could also be developed for the purpose, he said. He hoped that identification of new tourist destinations will be completed soon. Use of government rest houses for tourism purposes is also under consideration.

Leasing of 13 properties of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) would help provide further facilities for the tourists, concluded the adviser to chief minister on tourism.