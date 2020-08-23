DCs ordered to ensure ban on stubble burning

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court has directed deputy commissioners of each district in Punjab to ensure a ban on stubble burning to control smog in the upcoming winter season.

“In case violation is made, the deputy commissioner of the relevant district will burden the responsibility to answer for that violation and apart from administrative action, he will be held for contempt of this court’s order,” states a written order issued by Justice Shahid Karim of the previous hearing in a public interest petition on environmental and water issues. The judge also directed the agriculture secretary to convene a meeting and take measures for strict compliance of the steps necessary to control smog. The judge observed that burning of crops was a major cause of smog in winter.

Justice Karim further ordered the environmental protection department to ask the home department in writing for imposition of Section 144 of Cr.P.C. prohibiting the stubble burning in the province.

A court-made water commission was also instructed to hold a meeting at least once in a week to oversee the entire issue. A law officer had told the court that a water tank was being constructed on Lawrence Road with the active intervention of the high court and efforts were being put in by the water commission.