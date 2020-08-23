Jawad pays tribute to Hasil Bizenjo

Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad while expressing sorrow over the demise of Mir Hasil Bizenjo has said he was a symbol of democracy.

Hasil Bizenjo always talked about the rights of the oppressed classes. His national and political services will be remembered, said Jawad Ahmad while talking to his party workers. The Barabri Party Pakistan chairman alleged the PTI government is incompetent which neither can run the country nor the economy and, in fact, the opposition parties are playing an important role in securing and saving its rule.