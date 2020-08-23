Ashfaq Ahmed’s birth anniversary observed

LAHORE :The 95th birth anniversary of eminent writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmed is was observed on Saturday with tributes paid by electronic and radio channels to his services in the field of literature.

He was born on August 22, 1925 in Muktsar, Punjab, British India, in a Pushtun family of Mohmand tribe.

Ashfaq Ahmed got his early education in Muktsar. Ashfaq Ahmed's works in Urdu include short stories and plays for television and Pakistan Radio.

He received the President's Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) awards for his services in the fields of literature and broadcasting.

After the partition of India in 1947, he settled in Lahore and completed his MA degree in Urdu literature from Government College Lahore.

Bano Qudsia, his wife and companion in Urdu literary circles, was his classmate at Government College. As a boy he wrote stories which were published in Phool magazine. Then he went to Europe. After returning to Pakistan from Europe, he launched his monthly literary magazine Dastaango and joined Radio Pakistan as a scriptwriter.

He was made editor of the popular Urdu weekly Lail-o-Nahar in place of famous poet Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum by the government of Pakistan. He wrote dozens of plays. He also started his radio programme Talqeen Shah in 1962 which made him popular among the people in towns and villages.

He was appointed director of the Markazi Urdu Board in 1966, which was later renamed as Urdu Science Board, a post he held for 29 years. He remained with the board till 1979.

He also served as an adviser in the Education Ministry in Zia-ul-Haq regime. Ahmed wrote over 30 books.

His short story Gaddarya earned him early fame in 1955.He passed away on September 7, 2004, in Lahore.