Mobile service on routes of Muharram processions to be partially suspended

LAHORE :Effective measures are being taken against those who promote hate speech and sectarianism on the social media.

Joint teams of FIA Cybercrime Wing, Counter-Terrorism Department, police and PTA have been formed. Mobile service on the routes of Muharram processions will be partially suspended while pillion riding on motorcycles will be completely banned. The routes of procession routes will be protected with barbed wire, panels, and barriers while full compliance of government guidelines regarding Corona SOPs will be ensured, said CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed while inspecting the route of Imambargah Pando Street and 9th Muharram procession while talking to media persons.

Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed reviewed the security arrangements made for the processions and other gatherings. He reviewed the security arrangements made for the majalis and also met with the organizers of the processions and gatherings.

The organisers assured the CCPO of adherence to the government’s guides in the processions and gatherings in view of the corona epidemic.

The Lahore police chief directed the SPs of City and Civil Lines to check the data of tenants and hostels in the area. He said search operations should be carried out in the markets on a daily basis. Corona SOPs should be fully observed in processions and gatherings. He asked the officers that no one should be allowed to attend gatherings without wearing masks and use of hand sanitizers. He said that full security would be provided to all processions and gatherings during Muharram.

Police officers should complete all security arrangements for Muharram before time and ensure arrangements in consultation with the Shia leaders, organisers of rallies and processions, and licence holders, he said. The CCPO said that foolproof security would be provided to more than 650 processions and more than 5,200 other gatherings across the City.