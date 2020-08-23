6,000 personnel to perform Muharram duty

Rawalpindi :Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis have finalised fool-proof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram while 6000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure law and order during the holy month.

According to a police spokesman, all available resources would be utilized to ensure fool-proof security.

He informed that the district administration had imposed ban on entry of 37 fiery ulema and zakarians in Rawalpindi district.

He informed that total 1,766 Majalis would be organized in the district during 1st to 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram while 316 Muharram processions including 270 traditional and 46 licensed would be taken out.

He said, total 447 processions would be taken out in Muharram while 1,925 Majalis including 385 female Majalis would be organized in the district.