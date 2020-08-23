Bait-ul-Mal to provide assistive devices, artificial limbs

Islamabad :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has decided to accomplish the responsibility of providing assistive devices/artificial limbs to the persons who are paralyzed by birth or have become disabled as a result of sad episodes of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) Blasts, terrorism, accidents or natural disasters.

As a pilot project, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has successfully completed the assessment & evaluation procedure to provide the artificial limbs and assistive devices to the deserving PWDs of Balochistan.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi has said that following the vision of present government as envisaged in the Ehsaas-Tahufaz Programme, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is determined to serve the persons with disabilities (PWDs) in a better way so as to create convenience for them. During the past two years various initiatives have been taken to rehabilitate the deserving PWDs like provision of customized wheel chairs, modern assistive devices, elbow crutches, hearing aids, artificial limbs and white canes.

Prime Minister reiterated many times that “right based approach” shall be adopted for the extreme poor, jobless, poor farmers, labourers, sick and undernourished as well as PWD’s.

In line with this vision, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is taking concrete steps to ensure the mobility and independent life of PWDs.

In a camp arranged in collaboration with PIPOS at Dera Bugti, technical team met with the

beneficiaries and examined the disability so as to provide the appropriate solution of their problem.

The ultimate aim of the project is to enhance rehabilitation for PWDs in Pakistan urban and rural areas.