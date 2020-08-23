Pindiites decry hike in roti, naan prices

Rawalpindi :The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad expressed their concern over increasing the prices of roti and naan also complaining about the less weight of the commodity being sold on different Tandoors.

A survey conducted in different markets revealed that the Rs7 roti is being sold at Rs10, naan of Rs12 at Rs15 while the price of ‘kulcha’, ‘roghni naan’ and ‘tandoori paratha’ has been increased by Rs5 each at Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Masrial Road, Bakra Mandi, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Raja Bazar and several other areas of the town as city’s Naan Bai Association has increased the prices without the approval of the district administration.

The residents termed it a cruel act and said that when flour is easily available on government prescribed rates then increase in prices was unjustified.

A customer Saqlain complained that at one hand prices had been increased but on other hand standard weight of 120 grams of Naan and ’Patiri’ were very rare to find on the Tandoors and complained that no authority was there to take action for enhancing prices unilaterally.