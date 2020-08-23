PSC employees protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :The employees of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) have launched a protest campaign against what they alleged the interference of CM's Adviser on Finance in the affairs of the company. The protest started across the province by staff of PSC including members of the Officers Association. They organised demonstrations at various places including the head office. Holding placards, they raised slogans against delay in the appointment of a permanent managing director of PSC.