Police conduct search operation

Rawalpindi : The police here on Saturday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai and Sadiqabad police stations.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Khurram Colony, Zia Colony and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 151 houses, interrogated 13 tenants while bio data of 387 persons was collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) with aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime free, the spokesman added.