Residents of Adiala Road without gas

Rawalpindi : Surprisingly, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited engineering and filed officials are yet to find the reason behind zero gas pressure in localities along Adiala Road even during peak summer season. In absence of natural gas for over a month, residents of affected localities are forced to switch to alternative sources of fire like dry wood, coal, kerosene oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking food.

Reportedly, residents of several other areas of garrison city are also facing low to zero gas pressure for over a month as well.

A senior official of SNGPL on condition of anonymity said that department was covering line losses therefore consumers were facing low to zero gas pressure even in peak hot weather.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited General Manager (Rawalpindi Region) Javed Iqbal told ‘The News’ that he has directed concerned officers to immediately check gas pressure in affected localities. “We are laying fresh gas pipelines here at Adiala Road to improve pressure. I am surprised that why consumers are facing low to zero gas pressure in peak hot weather,” he said.

No doubt, several engineers and field officers have visited Defense Road, Hill View Lane, Saleha Street, Dhoke Juma, Munawar Colony and several others but have failed to resolve the crisis. They visited in affected areas but for getting only signatures of consumers to show their bosses to improve their performance.

Rawalpindi Naanbais Welfare Association (RNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they were using LPG for over a month due to absence of natural gas.

Talking to ‘The News’ affected consumers said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials are visiting different localities to monitor gas pressure in homes but not resolving the issue. They are only doing paper work and getting signatures to show their performance before bosses, consumers strongly denounced.