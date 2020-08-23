Abducted UET clerk found dead

LAHORE : The body of a junior clerk of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, who had been kidnapped, was recovered from Rawalpindi. Muhammad Sayyam had been kidnapped on august 18 when he left his house for UET. An FIR of his abduction been lodged at the Manawan police station.

killers arrested: The investigation police have arrested four persons who had allegedly killed three people. The arrested persons identified as Waqas, Riasat Ali,Imtiaz and Imran had allegedly killed three people; Yaqoob, Shahzad and Kashif, because they had uploaded threatening comments on Facebook. They had entered their house at Kahna and started indiscriminate firing, killing the three and injuring another citizen, Rashid.

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan had formed a special team to arrest them. They were arrested by using scientific technique.