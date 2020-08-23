CM Usman Buzdar unable to address issues: PML-N

LAHORE : PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has no capability to face the challenges. Reacting to the statement of the CM on Saturday, she said Usman Buzdar got the government in plate even then he was unable to run its affairs.

PM Imran Khan has given clean chit to Usman Buzdar to commit corruption to his satisfaction, she alleged. She said that prospering Punjab of Shahbaz Sharif has also been ruined by the Buzdar government. Uzma Bukhari said Buzdar was unable to get share of ANC Award from the federal government despite the latter is giving funds to Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. The PML-N leader said the government has failed to initiate even a single project in the province.