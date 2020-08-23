Teen raped, strangled at Manawan

LAORE : A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled in the Manawan area on Saturday. The victim, Ruba, was daughter of Ashraf, a resident of Rahmat Town.

Police said she was strangled by unidentified persons as scars were found on her neck. The family tried to bury the body without bringing the incident into notice of police. However, police arrived at the scene and removed it to morgue. Police are investigating the case.

booked: An FIR has been registered against a person who had fired in the air at Imamia Colony. The accused was arrested and sent on judicial remand. A section of attempt of murder was included in the FIR against him. He had also fired at a girl who was making his video from the roof of her house. The complainant is police in the FIR.

search operations: Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 30 search and sweep operations in the City on the first day of Muharramul Haram.

Police checked 2,679 persons, 619 houses, 201 tenants, three hostels and 28 shops. Police also took action against 27 accused persons and registered 13 FIRs under Tenant Registration Act and 14 accused were charged with other crimes.