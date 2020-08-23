The News Education Expo on 24th

LAHORE : Pakistan’s first virtual education exhibition “The News Education Expo’20” is all set to take place on August 24.

“The News Education Expo’20”, an annual initiative of the Jang Media Group, is being held online this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to provide first-hand information to prospective students about universities, academic programmes, fee structure and scholarships while keeping them safe from the coronavirus. With this virtual exhibition the students can connect and interact with Pakistan’s top universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) with a simple click. Pakistan's biggest education expo, The News Education Expo’20, will help students interact with university representatives to seek education and career consultancy free of cost. The virtual participation in the conference with the slogan “Stay safe at home: Meet universities online” is totally free and all those interested can get themselves registered at www.thenewseducationexpo.com to book a spot at the expo. The virtual expo will continue from 10:00am to 10:00pm on August 24 (Monday).

Among others the participating universities at the expo are the University of Lahore, University of Management & Technology (UMT), the Superior Group, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Punjab University, Virtual University, NISA College, University of Education, University of Home Economics, Institute of Southern Punjab, Riphah International University Faisalabad, Lahore Leads University, Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Unique Group, Information Technology University (ITU) and National College of Business Administration & Economics (NCBA&E) etc.