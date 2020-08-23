Implement corona SOPs at Muharram gatherings: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs at congregations and processions of Muharramul Haram, and said foolproof security arrangements will be made for masajid, imambargahs and all other worship places.

He was chairing a special meeting of the apex committee on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharramul Haram. The CM directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of the code of conduct during Muharram and corona SOPs. He assured the masses that the government would soon overcome coronavirus, but taking precaution was necessary. Using face masks during congregations would be ensured as any violation could cause re-spread of the virus, he said.

The CM directed the officers to remove encroachments on the routes of Muharram processions along with the implementation of the rule of law in the province in the month of Muharramul Haram. He said that every possible step will be taken for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism. He directed that action be taken against the elements involved in spreading sectarianism through social media. The services of Pakistan Army will also be obtained for ensuring law and order in Muharramul Haram. The meeting was briefed by health and home departments and experts.

The meeting was attended by Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, GOC 10 Division Maj-Gen Aniqur Rahman, Rangers DG Maj-Gen Amir Majeed and other military officials besides provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, inspector general of police, secretaries of specialised healthcare, information and higher education departments.

Challenges: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said his government is facing huge challenges but the PTI government would surely overcome them.

He said, “We will go to the people by solving all the problems.” In a statement on Saturday, the CM reiterated that overcoming price-hike was the top priority of the government because it wants to provide relief to the masses. “We came to power in difficult times but did not lose heart. Things are being improved and there is nothing to worry about,” he said, adding that Punjab is being transformed. The CM said development of Punjab is his mission. He maintained that negative politics is the style of those having a negative approach. On the other side, “We think positively and give attention to doing positive work for the masses,” he added. Usman Buzdar stated the culture of merit is being promoted in Punjab and decisions are being made transparently. “Merit and transparency are our hallmarks,” he added. The people are fed up with the usual impassiveness of conservative leaders of traditional political parties. Only the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan can bring about change, the CM concluded.