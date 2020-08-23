close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

Grade-19 officer held for ‘illegal recruitment’

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested a grade-19 officer for his involvement in bogus and illegal recruitment in the education department.

ACE spokesman said that a case was registered against Siddique Shahani, assistant district officer education Matiari, adding that another nominated suspect, namely Abdul Razzaq Brahmani, was at large and raids for his arrest were being carried out.

A statement quoted Anti-Corruption Minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo as saying that the steps taken by ACE to eradicate corruption were commendable. He asked the officers to take action against those involved in corruption without fear or favour.

