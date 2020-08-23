Two ‘robbers’ killed, policeman and two others wounded in exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were killed and a policeman and two others wounded when an alleged exchange of fire took place between police and criminals in District East on Saturday.

According to police, the encounter took place when the suspects entered a scrap shop in Ali Town within the limits of the Sacchal police station and started stealing cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

Police said the robbers opened fire when the shopkeeper tried to resist them. As a result, the scrap dealer’s nephew was injured.

Police personnel on patrol in the area heard the gunshot and reached the shop. They tried to arrest the suspects; however, the suspects opened fire on the police personnel and tried to escape. A policeman, Nabi Buksh, was injured due to the suspects’ firing.

During the exchange of fire, both the suspects were killed and a passerby was wounded.

According to SHO Haroon Korai, one of the suspects managed to escape under the cover of fire. The officer maintained that the passerby was wounded by the suspects.

He said the bodies of the two suspects were shifted to a morgue for want of identification after medico-legal formalities completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The injured persons were identified as Ziaur Rehman and Hari Chand. The SHO said they were out of danger.