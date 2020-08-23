Rickshaw driver held for ‘bid to kidnap girl’

Police on Saturday arrested a rickshaw driver after a teenage girl travelling on his three-wheeler accused him of trying to kidnap her.

Police said the girl jumped off from the running rickshaw on the Northern Bypass and started screaming and shouting. Hearing her hue and cry, a crowd gathered at the scene and caught the rickshaw driver.

Following the incident, police arrived and took the rickshaw driver into their custody.

The girl said she was a resident of the Korangi locality and had got into the rickshaw in Saddar to go to her residence in Korangi, but the driver took her to the Northern Bypass instead. At this, the girl said, she jumped from the running rickshaw in a bid to save her life.

Police said they had recorded the statement of the driver, who, while defending himself, told them that the girl had forgotten about the route of her house and he had therefore taken her to the Northern Bypass as she had guided him.