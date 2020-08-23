ATC acquits man of charges of links with Haqqani Network

An anti-terrorism court acquitted on Saturday an accused from the charges of his association with the Haqqani Network and collecting funds for the proscribed outfit to fund terrorist activities in the country.

According to the prosecution, in March the police initiated proceedings against Furqan Ahmed Awan, a resident of Surjani Town, Karachi, who was allegedly a member of the proscribed organization, namely Haqqani Network (HQN), and also used to collect donations or funding for the organisation, which was meant to be used for terrorism activities all over the country.

The prosecution further mentioned that since financial assistance was provided to terrorists, such an act falls within the ambit of the sections 11-H (fund raising), 11-N (punishment for fund raising) and, 11-F (Membership, support and meetings relating to a Proscribed Organisation) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

It further mentioned that on July 13 police received information that the accused, who was already absconding in some other case, was allegedly providing funding for terrorist activities at a bus stop near the Tanki Number 36 area of the Khuda Ki Basti neighborhood.

The police arrested the accused and allegedly recovered two funding receipt books and Rs39,000 from his possession.

During the interrogation, the man allegedly disclosed that he used to hand over the collected amount of the funding to one namely, Abdul Ghafoor, who also belongs to the Haqqani Network.

The ATC-XII judge declared the case doubtful due to defectives in the investigation and doubts in the testimonies of three prosecution witnesses, including investigating officer Tarique Qayoom.

The judge directed the prison authorities to release the accused forthwith if his custody was not required in any other case.

The judge also asked the additional inspector general of police of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) why the services of these types of police officials were retained by CTD.

He directed the office to send a copy of the judgment through the prosecutor general of Sindh to the additional IG of the CTD “for an enquiry against both the police officials and action against them” in accordance with law and sought a compliance report.

The judge said that “in view of above discussions, it cannot be safely relied upon the evidence of P.W.s, as the same are full of material contradictions. Furthermore, it is the duty of prosecution to first establish its case through reliable evidence and only then the burden shifts on the accused.”

The judge added: “However, in the present case the prosecution has miserably failed to do so.” Therefore, the judge declared the case as doubtful.