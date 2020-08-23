ANP announces conditional support for new districts in city

After the vehement opposition of various political parties, particularly the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) to the creation of the Keamari district in Karachi, the Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday announced its conditional support for the provincial government’s move to create a seventh district in the city.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed said his party would support the decision of carving out new districts it the move was aimed at providing relief to the people and causing development in the city.

“But when the formation of a new district is for maintaining the monopoly of a certain political party, the ANP will not favour any such move,” Shah added.

He criticised the Sindh government for not consulting Karachi’s political parties before carving out a new district in the city.

He remarked that doing injustice to certain ethnic communities while creating new districts would be a harmful move that could generate ethnic hatred in the city. He asked all political parties to sit together to resolve the civic issues of the city.