Coronavirus claims one more life in Sindh

Only one person died due to COVID-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

“We have lost only one life in the province during the last 24 hours. Now the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has reached 2,358,” he said in daily situation report on COVID-19 cases.

Shah said 274 new cases of the coronavirus emerged in the last 24 hours when 9,311 samples were tested, which constituted a three per cent detection rate.

So far 944,000 samples have been tested, and 127,965 positive cases have emerged in Sindh. Of them, 95 per cent or 121,144 patients have recovered, including 268 overnight.

A statement issued from the CM House said one more patient lost his life to COVID-19, brining the death toll to 2,358, which came to a 1.8 per cent death rate.

The chief minister said that currently 4,463 patients were under treatment, and 4,142 of them were in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 314 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 223 patients was stated to be critical, and 31 of them had been shifted onto ventilator.

Of the 274 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, 110 were detected in Karachi: 33 from District South, 30 from District East, 25 from District Central, 12 from District Malir, seven in District West and three in District Korangi.

Kashmore reported 32 cases, Sukkur and Hyderabad 15 cases each, Sanghar 10, Ghotki, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta four cases each,

Badin, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar three cases each, Jacobabad, Qambar, Khairpur, Matiari and naushehroferoze two cases each, and Dadu and Mirpurkhas one each.