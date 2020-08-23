Two madrasa teachers arrested for torturing minors

Police arrested two madrasa teachers on Saturday for allegedly torturing their minor students. One was taken into custody in connection with an old video clip, while the other was said to be involved in a recent incident.

An official said Qari Fareed was arrested from a madrasa in Orangi Town’s Zia Colony, adding that an 18-month-old video clip circulating on social media showed the suspect beating a minor girl for not learning her lessons.

Police said that the other suspect, namely Qari Ali Syed, was taken into custody for beating a minor boy on August 12, adding that further investigations were under way.