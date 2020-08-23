close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
AFP
August 23, 2020

12 civilians killed in Congo militia attack

World

AFP
August 23, 2020

BENI, DR Congo: At least 12 civilians have been killed by suspected members of a notorious militia in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Saturday.

Armed members of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group attacked the villagers on Thursday as they worked in the fields in the Beni region, local administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

He said 12 bodies were found buried after a search in the village of Matiba on the Mbau-Kamango road, where ADF fighters have been waging a string of attacks.

