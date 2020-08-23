Ex-Trump adviser Bannon says he is ‘political hit job’ victim

WASHINGTON: Former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who was arrested this week for defrauding donors to a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign, has said he is the victim of a "political hit job".

"I’m in this for the long haul. I’m in this for the fight. I’m going to continue to fight," he said on Friday on his podcast, Bannon’s War Room.

Bannon, who is credited with orchestrating Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, on Thursday denied one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and another of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The 66-year-old was released on bail of $5 million. Prosecutors said the online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build the Wall" raised more than $25 million, which the defendants promised would go towards construction of a southern border barrier but siphoned off instead.